SELLERS: Bob Weinstein and Annie Clayton

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $19,000,000

SIZE: 6,608 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms, 5 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Several thoughtful helpers kindly sent word that mega-producer Bob Weinstein, founder and head of Dimension Films and co-founder and former co-chairman of Miramax Films, and his ex-wife, former book editor Annie Clayton, listed a carefully, comprehensively and, no doubt, expensively renovated brownstone townhouse on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with a $19 million price tag. Property records show the Weinsteins snapped up the five-story townhouse in May 2009 for $15 million. Floor plans included with current online marketing materials show the 6,608-square-foot townhouse, built in 1910 just half of a block off of Central Park and not lived in since its overhaul, has four and potentially five en suite bedrooms and a total of five full and three half bathrooms plus five gas fireplaces, an elevator that less than perfectly services only the lowest three floors, several small balconies, an L-shaped backyard, and a landscaped roof deck.

A raised stoop opens to the parlor floor entrance hall that features a carefully restored oak staircase with “intricately woven and carved wood spandrel.” The parlor floor also holds a street-facing eat-in kitchen with “furniture quality” cabinetry, a small-ish formal dining room clad in “period correct” wood paneling, and an expansive living room with a wood-paneled dado and fantastically extra-tall 10-pane French doors that lead to a petite terrace. Beyond the living room there’s a slender home office and powder room while downstairs, in the semi-subterranean garden level, there’s a recreation room with built-in stage, a family room that opens through French doors to the courtyard-sized backyard, and a laundry room that also opens out to the yard. A sitting room with wood trimmed bay window on the third floor is joined by a master suite replete with fireplace, Juliet balcony, bedroom-sized walk-in closet, and compartmentalized bathroom while three amply proportioned en suite guest/family bedrooms are located on the fourth and fifth floors. A potential fourth en suite guest/family bedroom on the fifth floor was unexpectedly and idiosyncratically converted to a pint-sized indoor basketball court with rustic knotty pine paneled walls

Property records show Mister Weinstein continues to own a six-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom, multi-unit combination duplex penthouse at the illustrious Beresford building on Central Park West that was acquired in the fall of 2004 for $20 million and floated as an off-market listing at $34 million before it was officially put on the open market in June 2009 at $29.75 million. Property records also show the prolific film and television producer, nominated for an Emmy 14 times as an executive producer of “Project Runway,” additionally owns a 2,914-square-foot condo in a prominent building on Astor Place in the East Village that he picked up in 2005 for $3 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran