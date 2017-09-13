‘Lord of the Rings’ Super-Producer Bob Weinstein Lists Baronial Duplex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

SELLER: Bob Weinstein

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $29,500,000

SIZE: (approx.) 7,000 square feet 4-5 bedrooms 6.5 bathrooms plus staff suite

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A sprawling, duplex apartment at the prestigious Beresford building on New York City’s Upper West Side, owned by powerful film and television potentate Bob Weinstein, has come for sale at $29.5 million. The approximately 7,000-square-foot spread, which carries heavy-duty maintenance fees of $15,209 per month, has four and potentially five family bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus an en suite staff bedroom.

This is not the first time the co-founder and former co-chairman of Miramax Films and the founder and current head of Dimension Films has tried to get rid of the mansion-sized multi-unit combination apartment that was purchased in the fall of 2004 for exactly $20 million. The super-producer and his now second ex-wife, former book editor Annie Clayton, first floated the high-floor co-operative as a pocket listing in early 2009 at $34 million before officially hoisting it on the open market several months later with an asking price of $29.75 million.

The grandly proportioned duplex’s primary entertaining spaces, with original dark stained herringbone pattern hardwoods, traditional moldings and casement windows, are located on the apartment’s lower level. An entrance gallery with elegantly curved staircase leads to a not-quite 30-foot-long formal living room with fireplace and open city views that adjoins a slightly more intimately sized library with full bathroom and wet bar. There’s also a small den with built-ins and private bathroom and a wainscot-wrapped formal dining room. Behind the dining room and plenty large enough to float a good-sized dining table or work island in the center of the room, the kitchen features hexagonal terra-cotta floor tiles, high-end appliances, European-style blue and white tile countertops and backsplashes and a convenient back staircase to an unusually large laundry room and discrete staff suite on the upper level.

A spacious, second floor family room includes a marble-faced fireplace, a dry bar tucked into a walk-in closet, an entire wall of built-in shelves and desk space and French doors that open to a terrace with handcrafted wrought iron railings and panoramic views over the Museum of Natural History of Central Park towards the Midtown skyline. Each of the three guest/family bedrooms on the upper floor benefits from a private bathroom, a fourth potential bedroom is lined with built-in cabinets and the master suite is luxuriously replete with a fireplace, a 32-foot-long private terrace, two walk-in closets plus a dressing room and a deluxe bathroom. The apartment is outfitted with three zones for efficient air conditioning as well as a state of the art home automation system.

The Beresford, which pampers its residents with full-time doormen, elevator operators and a private fitness club, has long attracted elite members of the media and financial services industries. Current residents of the tri-towered Emory Roth-designed edifice include Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, TV journalist Diane Sawyer, Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, exposé journalist John Stossel and financier Vikram Pandit while previous residents include legendary Cosmopolitan editrix Helen Gurley Brown, celebrated filmmaker Sydney Lumet, actor Tony Randall, tennis great John McEnroe, violinist extraordinaire Isaac Stern and six-time Oscar nominated actress Glenn Close who in 2005 shelled out $6,025,000 for a two-bedroom penthouse apartment that once belonged to Rock Hudson and that she sold in 2010 for $10.2 million.

Weinstein, nominated 16 times for an Emmy — several for “Project Greenlight but most of them for “Project Runway,” seems much in the mood to divest himself of his extensive and unquestionably costly to maintain residential holdings. In addition to the Beresford duplex that’s up for sale, Mister Weinstein and Miz Clayton listed a five-story Upper West Side townhouse earlier this year for $19 million before the price was chopped to its current $17.9 million — they bought it in May 2009 for $15 million — and the erstwhile couple’s 3.28-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT, acquired in 2000 for $1.64 million and first put up for sale in 2013 at a pie-in-the-sky $32 million, is now priced at $19.75 million. The former couple also maintained not quite 11-acre estate on Michigan’s Burt Lake that was deeded over to Miz Clayton earlier this year and records show the showbiz mogul still owns a 2,914-square-foot loft-style apartment in the Astor Place neighborhood in lower Manhattan he scooped up in 2005 for exactly $3 million.

listing photos: Corcoran