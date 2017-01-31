Though the deal went down some time ago, it’s now come to light, by way of Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial, that Icelandic pop star Björk sold her historic hideaway in the quietly rarefied and decidedly celeb-saturated Snedens Landing enclave, across the Hudson River from Manhattan and about 12 miles north of the George Washington Bridge, for $2.2 million.

The endearingly peculiar and sartorially daring singer acquired the property in 2002 for $1.4 million and first put it up for sale in 2009, asking $1.8 million. It was also available at that time for lease at $7,000 per month. The nearly 3,000-square-foot house with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms was on and off the market for a number of years; in late 2015, it popped up with a pie-in-the-sky price of $3.2 million. Marketing materials from when the property was last listed show that the three-story residence was built of local stone during George Washington’s time, then extensively rebuilt in the 1920s, when House Beautiful called it the “most beautiful home east of the Mississippi.”

Bill Murray, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Al Pacino all maintain discreet homes in tiny, relentlessly private and beautifully bucolic Snedens Landing, described last year on Bloomberg as the “celebrity enclave you’ve never heard of.” Uma Thurman, Jerome Robbins, and Margot Kidder all owned, at one time or another, a house in the area dubbed by locals as the Ding-Dong House because it was once the town library and had a ringing bell. Lorraine Bracco bought a river-view cottage there from Ellen Burstyn in 1989 and sold it to Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.

Björk retains sole ownership of an amply terraced four-bedroom penthouse atop a dignified building in Brooklyn Heights that she and her former partner, avant-garde artist Matthew Barney, bought together in 2009 for $4.25 million. Björk bought out Barney’s stake in early 2016.

listing photo: Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International (via Redfin)