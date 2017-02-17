OWNERS: Bill Johnson and Leah Forester

LOCATION: Venice, CA

PRICE: $20,000 per month

SIZE: 3,031 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A wee birdie chirped in our ear that movie producer Bill Johnson, co-founder and co-chairman of Lotus Entertainment, and Leah Forester, fashion stylist and cast member on the reality series “There Goes the Motherhood,” put their stylishly dressed beachfront condo in Venice, CA, up for rent at a rate of $20,000 per month. Property records indicate Mister Johnson, who has a handful of high-profile projects in the hopper including “Kidnap” with Halle Barry and “November Criminals” with Chloë Grace Moretz, purchased the loft-like, multi-level contemporary in February 2003 for $1.75 million.

Artfully decked out in a colorful and playful boho-glam manner, the 3,031-square-foot architectural, offered fully furnished, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A double-height ground floor foyer with an almost Escher-esque staircase that leads up to an voluminously airy, sun-flooded living room plenty large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas. A minimalist fireplace is boldly painted an ocean-like blue and a towering wall of floor-to-ceiling windows slide open to an ocean-facing terrace. A few steps up from the living room the dining room is completely open to an enviably spacious, well equipped and carefully maintained if arguably slightly dated kitchen with glossy burled wood cabinetry and extra-thick, swirly patterned granite counter tops. There are two guest bedrooms, one with a vibrant Aztec pattern mural, as well as a top-floor master suite complete with fireplace, another entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that side open to an ocean-side terrace, and a sky-lit bathroom with super-sized bathtub and steam shower.

Along with a direct entry single-car garage on the ground floor there are two additional off-street parking spaces, a definite benefit in the famously parking-strapped beach community. A semi-subterranean media lounge on the ground floor has whimsical, not to mention costly, zebra-pattern wallpaper from Scalamandré while the roof terrace provides unobstructed coastline views that extend all the way to Malibu.

The property is represented by Lindsay Guttman and Alexandria Brunkhorst at The Agency.

Exterior photo: Christopher Bride for Property Shark. Listing photos: Adrian Van Anz for The Agency