A covert communiqué from real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak let us know and property records do indeed confirm that prolific reality television producer J.D. Roth, co-creator and executive producer for “The Biggest Loser,” shelled out exactly $7 million for a comfortably sumptuous 2.3-acre compound in the remarkably low-key but exuberantly high-cost seaside community of Montecito, Calif. The seller, according to tax records was Jeff Jacobs, former business partner of Oprah Winfrey and co-founder of Harpo Entertainment Group.

In addition to five en suite bedrooms and a total of 7.5 bathrooms, the approximately 7,400-square-foot, multi-winged East Coast-style main house incorporates a wood-paneled formal living room with tile accented fireplace, a commodious formal dining room large enough to accommodate a grand piano in a windowed bay, a paneled den/library with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a huge kitchen that opens to a spacious breakfast room and family room with fireplace and rough hewn wood beams on the ceiling.

A detached, Cape Cod-style guesthouse provides another two bedrooms plus a living room and another two-room cottage has a wood beamed ceiling and knotty-pine paneled interiors. The compound’s sprawling and picturesque grounds include a resort-style swimming pool and cabana, a putting green, lushly planted gardens, thick wooded areas laced with meandering paths, and a seasonal creek.

Roth’s property portfolio currently contains an custom-built East Coast-style beachfront home in Manhattan Beach — the property was purchased in late 2006 for just about $5.5 million — and he continues to own but would like to get rid of a secluded, 1.3-acre property in Santa Barbara that includes a charming three-bedroom cottage bought in the fall of 2012 for $3.45 million and currently for sale at a smidgen less than $3.6 million.

listing photos: Riskin Partners / Village Properties