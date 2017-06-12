Beverly D’Angelo Lists 1920s Spanish in Coldwater Canyon Area of Beverly Hills

Beverly D'Angelo House
Keller Williams
View Gallery
11 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

SELLER: Beverly D’Angelo
LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA
PRICE: $2,795,000
SIZE: 4,045 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Arguably under-rated veteran actress Beverly D’Angelo, perhaps best known for her campy role as Ellen Griswold in the sophomoric “National Lampoon’s Vacation” comedy movie series, owns a home in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills that she’s got on the market at $2.795 million. Listing details show the 1920s Spanish-style residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,045-square-feet. Miz D’Angelo, nominated for a Golden Globe in 1981 for her role as Patsy Cline in the bio-drama “Cold Miner’s Daughter” as well as for an Emmy in 1984 for the TV film “A Streetcar Named Desire,” acquired the 1920s Spanish-style residence in October 2005 for $2.35 million and unsuccessfully attempted to sell it almost a decade ago, in 2008 and 2009, with an unusually complicated price tag of $2,569,800.

A semi-circular drive arches up to a walled and gated courtyard entrance that leads to a double-height foyer with curved wrought iron railed staircase. The graciously spacious, step-down living room features a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with chunky exposed wood trusses while the separate dining room has a coved ceiling and a view of the front courtyard through over-sized casement windows. There’s also a cozy den and an eat-in kitchen fitted with brutally ordinary white cabinets, impractical white ceramic tile floors and updated stainless steel appliances. A shaded terrace with terra-cotta pavers overlooks the grassy, hedge-encircled backyard and keyhole-shaped swimming pool.

Once married to an Italian duke and for several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s romantically hitched to Al Pacino, Miz D’Angelo additionally owns a celeb-pedigreed home along a celeb-lined road in the Hollywood Hills that she scooped up in late 2007 from Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon. The secluded, 4,828-square-foot English Country cottage residence, which Mister Aykroyd believed was haunted, had previously been owned or occupied by Ringo Starr and Cass Elliot of the Mamas and Papas.

listing photos: Keller Williams

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Dirt News from Variety

Loading
ad