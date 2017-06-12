Beverly D’Angelo Lists 1920s Spanish in Coldwater Canyon Area of Beverly Hills

SELLER: Beverly D’Angelo

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $2,795,000

SIZE: 4,045 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Arguably under-rated veteran actress Beverly D’Angelo, perhaps best known for her campy role as Ellen Griswold in the sophomoric “National Lampoon’s Vacation” comedy movie series, owns a home in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills that she’s got on the market at $2.795 million. Listing details show the 1920s Spanish-style residence has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,045-square-feet. Miz D’Angelo, nominated for a Golden Globe in 1981 for her role as Patsy Cline in the bio-drama “Cold Miner’s Daughter” as well as for an Emmy in 1984 for the TV film “A Streetcar Named Desire,” acquired the 1920s Spanish-style residence in October 2005 for $2.35 million and unsuccessfully attempted to sell it almost a decade ago, in 2008 and 2009, with an unusually complicated price tag of $2,569,800.

A semi-circular drive arches up to a walled and gated courtyard entrance that leads to a double-height foyer with curved wrought iron railed staircase. The graciously spacious, step-down living room features a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with chunky exposed wood trusses while the separate dining room has a coved ceiling and a view of the front courtyard through over-sized casement windows. There’s also a cozy den and an eat-in kitchen fitted with brutally ordinary white cabinets, impractical white ceramic tile floors and updated stainless steel appliances. A shaded terrace with terra-cotta pavers overlooks the grassy, hedge-encircled backyard and keyhole-shaped swimming pool.

Once married to an Italian duke and for several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s romantically hitched to Al Pacino, Miz D’Angelo additionally owns a celeb-pedigreed home along a celeb-lined road in the Hollywood Hills that she scooped up in late 2007 from Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon. The secluded, 4,828-square-foot English Country cottage residence, which Mister Aykroyd believed was haunted, had previously been owned or occupied by Ringo Starr and Cass Elliot of the Mamas and Papas.

listing photos: Keller Williams