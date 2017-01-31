A mid-century modern fixer-upper in the prestigious Point Dume area of Malibu was quietly sold last year for not quite $2.7 million to a blind trust, and ever-in-the-know real-estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears up and down that the buyer was five-time Grammy-winning musician Beck.

The house, near the tail end of a cul-de-sac lined with architecturally unremarkable but wildly expensive homes, measures in at just under 1,800 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main living space is open-plan, with a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling; well-worn terracotta tile floors; a raised-hearth fireplace with colorful Spanish tiles; and glass sliders set into a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. The slightly bigger-than-one-acre property is largely unimproved — there’s little in the way of landscaping, and no pool or tennis court — but listing details indicate there are “potential ocean views” if a second story were to be added.

Beck, a property-gossip-column staple, has owned in some of L.A.’s plummier ZIP codes, including an eight-bedroom Hancock Park home sold in 2010 to powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes. Beck and wife Marissa Ribisi maintain a portfolio that includes a 2,000-square-foot residence on a gated street in Los Feliz, as well as a charming storybook cottage in Mandeville Canyon picked up last year for $3.15 million.

listing photos: Pinnacle Estate Properties