SELLER: Balthazar Getty

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $9,850,000

SIZE: (approx.) 6,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Oil heir and actor Balthazar Getty’s Los Angeles residence, a ridgeline mini-compound in the rugged, affluent foothills above Hollywood, has come up for sale at $9.85 million. The former “Brothers & Sisters” star, soon to appear on the big screen in the bio-drama “The First” about silent film superstar Mary Pickford, purchased the gated property in July 2003 for $2.15 million and had it massively overhauled in a strikingly spare but über-luxe contemporary manner by Jeffrey Allsbrook of the L.A.-based Standard architecture firm. The property first came up for sale almost two years ago, in May 2015, with an asking price of $10,500,000 and was briefly rented later the same year by pop star Joe Jonas at a reported rate of close to $2,600 per night.

Current listing details show there are a total of six en suite bathrooms and a total of eight full and three half bathrooms in more than 6,000-square-feet divided between the main house, a two-story assemblage of gleaming white volumes, and detached single-story guesthouse. Defined by pale wide-plank hardwood floors, art-friendly white walls and huge banks of floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that open the house to the panoramic city lights view, the main house has separate but interconnected living spaces that include a living room with fireplace set into a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookcases and a lengthy dining room that opens at its far end to a small lounge. The kitchen, open over a long island with six-stool snack counter to another lounge area that spills out to the swimming pool and spa, features unadorned wood cabinetry and a mix of flat black soapstone and honed white marble counter tops while a separate family/media room appears to be located in what was originally the garage and has a wide expanse of glass sliders that less than perfectly look directly out on to the driveway and motor court.

Family and guest bedrooms on the upper floor, some of which open to a slender wrap around balcony, all have private bathrooms, while the master suite, just off the kitchen on the main floor, includes a private sitting room with flat screen TV recessed into the wall above an austerely minimal fireplace, a cozily compact and generously glassy bedroom that opens to a private terrace, and a bathroom/dressing room lined with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. A small concrete terrace with glass-ringed fire pit gives way to a lush expanse of lawn that separates the main house from the four-room guesthouse that contains a craft room/art studio, at least one bedroom and two bathrooms.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland