‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Sells Sherman Oaks Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Ariel Winter

LOCATION: Sherman Oaks, CA

PRICE: $1,650,000

SIZE: (approx.) 3,200 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: An almost brand new contemporary on a perfectly average street in a desirable if unsung neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, CA, owned per The Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial by “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter, quietly came up for sale a couple of months ago and is now, per online listings, in escrow with an asking price of $1.65 million. Property records show the approximately 3,200-square-foot single-story residence, with four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an extensive, camera-equipped CCTV security system, was last sold shortly after it was completed not quite a year ago for $1.575 million.

A solid wood front door opens to a sky light topped foyer with pale, matte-finished hardwood floors that flow throughout an open plan living space under a head-roomy 11-foot ceiling. Beyond an over-sized dining area that features a showy, glass-walled walk-in wine cellar, there’s a family room with floor-to-ceiling stone-clad fireplace and an open-kitchen with marble mimicking solid surface countertops on sleekly fitted dark brown cabinetry plus designer stainless steel appliances and a lengthy island with integrated four-seat snack counter. A room-wide bank of accordion fold glass doors open the kitchen and family room to a trellis-shaded terrace with built-in fire pit. All four bedrooms are conveniently and privately en suite and the master features a fireplace, accordion fold glass doors to the backyard, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom decked out with a two-sink floating vanity, a two-person soaking tub and a glass-enclosed corner shower. The walled and hedge-encircled backyard isn’t going to win any awards in the size department but, in addition to the above mentioned trellis-shaded lounge terrace with fire pit, it nonetheless manages to accommodate a built-in grilling station, a slim strip of lawn and a swimming pool with inset spa.

The 19-year old, already-a-veteran actress, who voices the titular character in the animated series “Sofia the First” and will begin her matriculation at UCLA this fall, appears to have upgraded her residential circumstances with the $2.7 million purchase of a nearly 5,000-square-foot residence with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in an affluent but otherwise unacclaimed Studio City neighborhood.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices