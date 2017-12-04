Annie Potts Pays Over Asking for Sherman Oaks Mid-Century Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

Annie Potts, once one of the sassy, southern-accented co-stars of the 1980s and ‘90s ensemble sitcom “Designing Women,” paid $1.61 million — well above its $1.495 million asking price — for what listing details describe as a “reimagined & uber chic mid-century modern” on a leafy street in the increasingly affluent mountains between Sherman Oaks and Bel Air. The stylish if unassuming and low-slung single-story residence, on a flat, .2-acre parcel, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,194-square-feet of living space that features mostly wood-grained porcelain floor tiles, open-beam vaulted ceilings and walls of glass.

A skylight topped entrance gallery opens to an L-shaped combination living and dining room with massive raised hearth white brick fireplace with built-in bookshelves. Under an always en vogue George Nelson bubble light fixture, the dining area opens on one side through glass sliders to the yard and on the other to a compact but smartly arranged kitchen finished with speckled brown granite counter tops on simple white cabinets, gleaming white tile backsplashes laid in a herringbone pattern, medium-grade stainless steel appliances and a small informal dining space.

Just behind the living room a den offers a second white brick fireplace along with a dry bar, a cubbyhole for media equipment and glass sliders to the yard. Two average-sized guest bedrooms with hardwood floors share a well maintained if stylistically dated hall bathroom with shiny brass fittings and funky flamingo-pattern wallpaper while the master bedroom has a full wall of closets fronted by déclassé mirrored sliding doors, a renovated bathroom with floating double-sink vanity and convenient access to the swimming pool through a room-wide bank of glass sliders.

Generous dining and lounging terraces along the rear of the residence give way to a seven-sided swimming pool and a grassy yard surrounded by tropical foliage, mature shade trees and terraced gardens.

Potts, the voice of Bo Peep in the blockbuster animated “Toy Story” franchise, who occasionally pops up on “The Fosters” and also portrays Meemaw on the “Big Bang Theory” prequel sitcom “Young Sheldon,” previously owned a 6,481 square-foot, celeb-pedigreed 1930s hacienda-style residence with five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a one-bed/one-bath guesthouse on almost 1.5 landscaped acres in Tarzana, Calif., that she picked up in 2003 for $2.463 million and, after almost two years on and off the market with declining prices that started at close to $6.5 million and dropped to $3.875 million, finally sold for a bit more than the asking price in July 2016 for $3.899 million. The property was previously owned by “Marcus Welby, M.D.” star Robert Young and, later, by “Hart to Hart’s” Robert Wagner.

Listing photos: PLG Estates