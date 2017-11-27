Anne Hathaway Snags Connecticut Mini-Estate Just in Time for the Holidays

Just in time for the winter holidays, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman shelled out $2.79 million for a stately Colonial near Compos Beach just over an hour outside of Manhattan in the historic and wealthy Connecticut community of Westport where, per Page Six of the New York Post, they were spotted last week “picking up Thanksgiving supplies in a local store.” Known as CompoBello, the just shy of one-acre mini-estate, privately tucked down a gated, cobblestone driveway, is anchored by a completely renovated and luxuriously comfortable 1920s residence with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 4,561-square-feet.

A tomato red door with charmingly idiosyncratic circular window is set into a small blue stone-paved porch and opens to a classic center hall entry with recently refinished hardwood floors that run throughout most of the house. The living room features a coffered ceiling and French doors to a formal English garden while the grandly proportioned dining room sports a chunky stone fireplace under a vaulted ceiling punctuated by several large skylights that flood the voluminous space with natural light. Fitted with black marble counter tops on white cabinetry with top-grade appliances, the kitchen is open over a center work island with two-stool snack bar to a cozy breakfast area with built-in banquette seating and a family room with coffered ceiling and reclaimed Chicago brick fireplace.

A spacious suite of rooms on the main floor is well suited for over-night guests or live-in domestic help and includes a full kitchen with white marble counter tops, top grade appliances and a built-in breakfast banquette under a glittery antique crystal chandelier. Bedrooms are divided into two wings on the upper floor and include four guest or family bedrooms that share a couple of renovated marble bathrooms plus a master suite with wardrobe-lined dressing hall, vaulted ceiling and vintage-style bathroom with elegant black and white checkerboard marble floor tiles.

The master suite opens to a huge weathered redwood roof deck with wrap around views and French doors in the dining and family rooms lead to a trellis-covered blue stone and reclaimed Chicago brick terrace with fully outfitted outdoor kitchen and grilling station. A variety of patios, porches and terraces give way to grassy gardens and a stone pathway links the house to a heated saltwater swimming pool, spa and outdoor shower space surrounded by blue stone terracing and high privet hedges. A barn-style pool house dates to the 1920s and measures in at 1,518-square-feet with wide plank oak floorboards, built-in book shelves, a loft space and a skylight lined cathedral ceiling lined with and rustic exposed wood beams.

Last year, the 2013 “Les Misérables” Oscar winner, who has more than half of a dozen projects in various stages of production including the high-profile heist comedy “Ocean’s Eight,” a celeb-packed, all-female sequel to the “Ocean’s Trilogy,” and her actor/jewelry designer husband, married since 2012 and parents to one child, shelled out $2.55 million for a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom and two-bathroom penthouse atop a venerable, turn of the 20th century Neo-Georgian mansion just half of a block of Central Park on New York City’s Upper West Side. The Brooklyn-born and New Jersey-bred actress, whose profession frequently takes her to the Left Coast, additionally owns a six bedroom and five bathroom home secreted down a long, gated driveway in the fabled Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles she picked up in 2009 for $2.2 million.

Listing photos: The Higgins Group