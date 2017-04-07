LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $24,950,000

SIZE: (approx.) 11,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The celebrity property gossip rumor mill is abuzz that Angelina Jolie has her real estate eye on the historic, Hollywood pedigreed Cecil B. DeMille estate inside the gates of the low-key but high-toned Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area. According to plugged-in property snitch Harvey Wallbanger, the Oscar-winning “Maleficent” star made an offer for the property that’s listed at $24.95 million but there’s no word on whether a sale will be finalized. The 2.1-acre spread, owned by novelist Richard Grossman and art consultant Lisa Lyons, would seem to provide enough space to house Jolie’s six children and the location is certainly convenient in terms of sharing custody of the kids with estranged husband Brad Pitt whose longtime compound is just over a mile away.

The estate’s main residence, an imposing Italianate Revival villa, was built in 1913 and acquired in 1916 for just under $28,000 by DeMille who lived there until his death in 1959. DeMille also owned a neighboring house once occupied by silent film star Charlie Chaplin that he linked to the main house with a long breezeway and used as production offices and a screening room. The main house measures in at around 7,500 square feet, according to tax records, and the compound additionally includes a detached garage, a tiny tea house set above the swimming pool, a sizable pool house with fitness room, and a spacious studio/guesthouse.

The Grossman-Lyons have an interesting habit of selling their homes to entertainment industry power players. The old Chaplin residence, acquired by the couple at the same time they bought the DeMille mansion in the 1990s, was sold to Emmy winning television producer John Wells who, in turn, sold it in 2007 for $5.98 million to former studio executive and film producer Mary Parent. The Grossman-Lyons also once owned Castillo del Lago, a castle-like residence high above Lake Hollywood they sold to Madonna, as well as a Roland Coates-designed Spanish Revival just inside the gates of Laughlin Park they sold in 1996 for $3 million to film director David Fincher.

Other homes in the celeb-stocked Laughlin Park enclave are owned by Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, Ellen Pompeo and Casey Affleck.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland