Andy Heyward Lowers Price on His Bel-Air Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Heyward Lowers Price on His Bel-Air Home

Andy Heyward Selling Bel Air Home
After three fruitless months on the market, “Inspector Gadget” creator Andy Heyward has lowered the price tag on his Bel-Air home by more than half a million bucks to a tetch under $10 million. The Hamptons-style residence, also available as a short-term rental at a sky-high $50,000 per month, was purchased by the impressively prolific three-time Emmy nominee in late 2014 for $7.25 million. Imposing gates swing open to a long driveway that swoops down to the just over 5,000-square-foot home that was built in 2011 with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The bilevel step-down living room has hardwood floors, a fireplace and traditional moldings. French doors open to a vast deck with open views down the canyon and over the Bel-Air Country Club. There’s also a pint-size library lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a separate dining room with French doors and a chef-worthy kitchen with trendy brass fixtures on gleaming white cabinets, slab marble countertops and a painted, wood-clad ceiling treatment. A state-of-the-art screening room offers padded walls, a wet bar and a hidden door that leads to a well-stocked gym housed in part of the attached three-car garage.

In addition to a staff bedroom and bath on the main floor, there are three en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor plus a master suite that features French doors to a small balcony with sweeping canyon and city views, dual closets and a spacious, marble bathroom with twin vanities, a two-person soaking tub and a glass-surrounded steam shower with a built-in marble bench. A slate-paved wraparound screened porch overlooks a verdant swath of rolling lawn and a lap-lane infinity-edge swimming pool.

