Up-and-coming television writer and producer Andrew Guest has his revamped and upgraded 1940s residence in the trendy hills of L.A.’s hipster-thronged Silver Lake neighborhood listed at not quite $1.1 million.

Property records show that Guest, whose small-screen credits include “Suburgatory” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” acquired the property in June 2010 for $765,000 with Jenna Friedenberg, a former actress, and associate producer on “16 and Pregnant.”

The modestly sized, single-story residence, behind a secured gate on a 0.15-acre street-to-street lot, measures in at just over 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. A tree-shaded deck, directly accessible from the living room and kitchen, extends off the front of the house, while a multi-level backyard with cushioned, built-in banquette seating separates the house from a guesthouse that was once a two-car garage.

The property also offers a couple of raised vegetable beds with a drip irrigation system, and a cornucopia of fruit trees that include apricot, plum, lime, orange, fig, lemon, and kumquat.

