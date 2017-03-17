SELLER: Andrew Christian

LOCATIONS: Key West, FL, / Los Angeles, CA

PRICES: $1,265,000 / $4,199,000

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Men’s underwear mogul Andrew Christian, whose eponymous brand is favored among gentlemen who prefer their skivvies on the carnal end of the undergarment spectrum, has homes in both Los Angeles, CA, and Key West, FL, up for sale. In Los Angeles, his hillside hugger of a contemporary above historic Beachwood Canyon is listed at $4.199 million and his celebrity-pedigreed bungalow in the heart of Florida’s resort community of Key West is available at $1.265 million after first coming for sale at $1.5 million.

Property records show the Fresno, CA, born and bred designer purchased the Key West bungalow, a classic conch-style cottage tucked down a thong-strap narrow lane and all but hidden behind a thicket of superficially groomed tropical shrubbery, in July 2015 for $952,000 from Keith Strickland, founding member of the iconic 1980s party band The B-52s. Just 1,009-square-feet with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, the cute-as-a-button bungalow retains many original exterior details characteristic of a conch cottage — low-gabled roofline, slender front porch, double-hung sash windows and doors fitted with operable shutters — while the interiors have been given a more contemporary makeover.

Lustrous hardwood floors run throughout the compactly proportioned combination living and dining room that features a full wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry for storage and media equipment plus two sets of transom-topped French doors that open to a pint-sized deck with plunge-sized swimming pool. The ceiling is vaulted with triangular clerestory windows in the U-shaped kitchen that sports custom walnut cabinetry, an unexpectedly ample amount of counter space, sleek stainless steel appliances and a shuttered window that folds open to create a festive food and cocktail pass-through to the deck and pool. Both bedrooms have custom-fitted closets and the main bathroom has a sexily under-lit cantilevered vanity and a travertine-tiled shower space that opens through a French door to a slender deck to which the master bedroom also has access.

Mister Christian’s exhibitionist friendly Los Angeles residence, a triple high stack of steel-framed and glass-walled cubes impossibly cleaved to a near vertical hillside high above a street-level two-car garage, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in about 3,000-square-feet. Tax records indicate the boxers and briefs bigwig acquired the property not quite five years ago for $2.56 million. A gated and secured exterior stairway makes an arduous, thigh-straining zigzag up to the front door located on the home’s lowest level where, in addition to a powder room with a downright dramatic back-lit carved onyx pedestal sink, two guest bedrooms share a lavishly tiled Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom with a shower space daringly backed by an only partially frosted, full-height window. As throughout the rest of the house, both bedrooms have warm, wood-clad ceilings and green-tinted wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open to a slim deck with hair-raising canyon and city lights view.

A bespoke, open-tread floating staircase ascends to the middle level where radiant-heated polished concrete floors run throughout the loft-like combination living, dining and kitchen space that’s wrapped in a rigid ribbon of floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a terrace with built-in fire pit and panoramic mountain, canyon and city-view. The terrace wraps around the house to an extravagantly engineered and necessarily picayune, slightly arched infinity-edged swimming pool set into a concrete sunbathing terrace smartly angled to take advantage of knee-buckling views towards the knot of towers that comprise the downtown skyline. The master suite privately occupies the entire top floor and incorporates a fitted walk-in closet, spacious bathroom with Japanese soaking tub and long banks of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that lead to a wrap-around terrace with second built-in fire pit and more of the unquestionably libidinous canyon and city lights views that define the property.

listing photos (Key West): Doug Mayberry Real Estate

listing photos: (Los Angeles): Redfin