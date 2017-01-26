SELLERS: Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $3,800,000

SIZE: 4,126 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The secluded Beverly Hills home of model turned actress Amy Smart and beau-hunky TV carpenter Carter Oosterhouse has come up for sale with an asking price of $3.8 million. The couple, parents to a newborn via surrogate, purchased the low-key but high-cost property in April 2012, not quite a year after they were married, for $2.5 million and current listing details show the 1950s ranch-style residence, privately tucked behind gates at the end of a discreet cul-de-sac in the Coldwater Canyon area, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,126-square-feet.

To the left of the foyer, a casually dressed “formal” living room has unusual chocolate-brown colored terra-cotta tile floors as well as a stone-accented fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams. The flooring switches to matte-finished wide-gauge wood planks in the roomy combination family room and dining area that features a tremendous raised hearth stone fireplace, pitched ceiling, and glass sliders to the backyard. The adjoining kitchen, open to the dining area, is updated with a built-in breakfast banquette, a mix of black and white counter tops of unknown material, a double wide center island under a pair of industrial light fixtures, and a full complement of high-grade stainless steel appliances. A large room at the back of the house, which the couple uses as an office/work studio, has a high-pitched ceiling with exposed beams and trusses. At least two of the four bedrooms have hippy-dippy dream catchers hung over the bed and the master suite includes a renovated bathroom the mixes modern elements, such as a frameless glass shower enclosure, with vintage pieces, such as a marble-topped double-sink vanity on an antique carved wood cabinet. The family room opens to a covered porch with field stone fireplace that gives way to a flat, desirably private and plainly landscaped yard nestled into a steep hillside with a big stretch of lawn, a rock-bordered free-form swimming pool and over-the-tree-tops mountain views.

Miz Smart, a certified yoga instructor since 2011, previously owned an vine-encrusted Cape Cod-style home in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills that was sold in late 2011 for $1.12 million and Mister Oosterhouse owned an ocean view townhouse in Hermosa Beach that he picked up in 2005 for exactly $1 million and sold in late 2015 for $1.675 million. As was first revealed by the celebrity property gossip at the L.A. Times, the uncommonly comely couple have already purchased a home in which to bring up baby: a 2.8-acre hilltop spread above Malibu’s coveted Carbon Beach that includes what listing details described as a “Nantucket style” main house with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two bedroom and one bathroom guesthouse, and panoramic ocean and coastline views.

Miz Smart has several films in various stages of production including the James Franco starring “Mississippi Requiem,” a collection of short films adapted from William Faulkner stories, and Mister Oosterhouse, once a ubiquitous presence on HGTV, co-hosts “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC as well as the FYI.tv reality series “Home Grown Makeover with Frederique and Carter.”

