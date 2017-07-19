TV Writer-Producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius List Cape Cod in Beverly Hills

Award-winning TV writer-producers Ali Adler and Liz Brixius are asking $4.25 million for a Cape Cod-style residence tucked out of sight behind a soaring hedge on a slender winding lane just below Mulholland Drive in the mansion-strewn mountains above Beverly Hills. The showbiz powerhouse pair acquired the fenced and gated property just over three years ago for just under $3.3 million.

The clapboard-clad residence, built in the early 1940s and previously owned by Emmy-winning writer-producer Scott Silveri (“Friends,” “Speechless”), measures in at a pinch below 3,800 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a petite two-story guesthouse with another bathroom.

The spacious, L-shaped living room has peg-and-groove hardwood floorboards and includes a step-down lounge area, built-in bookcases and, unusually, two fireplaces. There’s also a separate dining room, a brick-floored sunroom that opens to the swimming pool and an airy office/library with a voluminous, skylight-pierced vaulted ceiling. The somewhat compact but certainly fetching farmhouse-style kitchen offers butcher-block countertops, bold Kelly green tile backsplashes and a cozy breakfast nook with built-in banquette seating.

Upstairs there are three guest bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and outside entrance, plus a master suite with dormered windows, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a sun-splashed bathroom with a two-person soaking tub, a white subway-tiled shower under an operable skylight and a small dressing/makeup area. The guesthouse offers flexible space on the ground floor and a pine-paneled sleeping area and bathroom upstairs.

Adler, who last year published the rollicking advice book “How to F*ck a Woman” and last month inked an overall deal with CBS TV Studios where she will consult on the reboot of the iconic primetime melodrama “Dynasty,” co-created “The New Normal” and co-created and exec produced the TV series “Supergirl.” Emmy-nominated Brixius co-created, wrote and produced medical comedy series “Nurse Jackie.”

