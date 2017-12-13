‘Supergirl’ Creator Picks Up Laurel Canyon Contemporary Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Powerhouse TV writer-producer Ali Adler, co-creator of the short-lived gay-themed sitcom “The New Normal” as well as the breakout superhero series “Supergirl,” has shelled out almost $2.6 million for an airy contemporary in the storied Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles. The two-story residence, built in the 1950s but substantially altered and significantly upgraded since, offers three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in not quite 2,900 square feet.

A secured courtyard entry leads to a spacious entrance hall with lustrous walnut wood floors that flow into a comfortably capacious combination living and dining room divided by a freestanding concrete fireplace with a wraparound raised hearth and three-sided firebox.

Fitted with sophisticated steel-gray cabinets and a pricy array of high-end designer appliances, the kitchen provides a convenient center work island and an adjoining dining space, while the two-car garage is converted to a fully finished flexible living space with built-in storage cabinets.

Both amply proportioned guest bedrooms are en suite, and the roomy master bedroom is replete with walk-in closet and hotel-style bathroom with garden tub and skylight-topped shower.

The house opens to private, hedge-lined and grassy gardens shaded by mature shade trees. There are both stone tiled and faux-grassed terraces surrounded by tropical foliage as well as a built-in barbecue area and, per listing details, room to add a swimming pool.

Adler, who has a plummy overall deal with CBS TV Studios where she consults on the upcoming reprise of the primetime soap story “Dynasty,” and her former girlfriend, Liz Brixius, Emmy-nominated co-creator and writer for the acclaimed medical dramedy “Nurse Jackie,” previously shared a Cape Cod-style home above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills they purchased in 2014 for just under $3.3 million, listed over the summer of 2017 at $4.25 million and sold in late November for a bit more than $3.8 million to veteran film executive Sam Brown.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty