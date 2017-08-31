Alfred Molina Lists Former Home in Hollywood’s Sunset Square

SELLERS: Alfred Molina and Jill Gascoine
LOCATION: Hollywood, CA
PRICE: $2,950,000
SIZE: 4,420 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Having decamped to the well-to-do Los Angeles suburb of La Cañada Flintridge — a bit more on that in a minute, versatile veteran actor Alfred Molina and his former actress/novelist wife Jill Gascoine listed their longtime former home in Hollywood’s leafy, celeb-favored Sunset Square neighborhood at $2.95 million. The always busy as a beaver, tri-lingual British actor, who over the last couple of years voiced characters on a several animated series including “Dragons: Race to the Edge” and “Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero,” and was nominated for a 2017 Emmy for his guest starring role on the acclaimed bio-drama series “Feud,” stands to earn a small fortune on the sale of the tangentially Mediterranean, circa 1919 villa that he purchased in 1995 for $565,000.

Centrally and, hence, conveniently located on a tree-lined street just above Sunset Boulevard, the peach-colored two-story residence sits behind a decorative, waist-high wrought iron fence with three and potentially four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,420-square-feet. Additional living space is contained in a detached two-car garage converted to flexible-use space on the ground floor plus a studio-style apartment on the second floor that’s ideal for guests or staff.

The front door, set into a small porch, opens directly into a lengthy living room that just about spans the full width of the house with glossy oak floorboards. French doors on either side of a black a marble fireplace lead to a sun porch that does double-duty as a library with built-in shelves and a huge stained glass window. The dining room features a stained glass accented built-in hutch and is open over a snack bar island to a brick-accented L-shaped kitchen done up with industrial light fixtures, mossy green counter tops and backsplashes and high-grade commercial-style designer appliances. Beyond the kitchen a roomy den with French doors to the yard is convertible to a fourth bedroom, per marketing materials, and adjoins a slender sunroom that also has French doors to the backyard. Two guest or family bedrooms on the second floor open to a shared terrace while the master suite has its owns street-facing balcony plus a ceramic tiled bathroom and a walk-in closet/dressing room lined with built-in wardrobes and a hair and make-up vanity.

At the end of a long driveway that passes under a porte cochère as it makes its way along the side of the house, the detached garage offers flexible living space and storage on the ground floor and a second floor, studio-style apartment with tiled bathroom, itty-bitty kitchenette, built-in wardrobes and French doors to a private terrace. A covered porch off the kitchen steps down to the smallish backyard that does not have a swimming pool but does include a stone terrace surrounded by succulent gardens.

The tree-lined streets of Sunset Square and the equally leafy Spaulding Square neighborhood just to the south are home to a slew of Tinseltown denizens including Dustin Lance Black, Illeana Douglas, Lena Dunham, Lea Michele and seven-time Emmy nominated “How I Met Your Mother” writer/producer Carter Bays.

The Molina-Gascoines traded Hollywood for La Canada Flintridge earlier this summer when they shelled out $2.75 million for an approximately 2,800-square-foot 1950s, Mellenthin-style Birdhouse ranch set high on a quiet bluff with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus a detached two-story guesthouse with living room, bedroom and bathroom. There are diamond-paned windows, a double-sided red-brick fireplace, vaulted exposed wood ceilings and knotty pine paneling in the eat-in kitchen. Like their former home in Hollywood, their new, suburban bolthole lacks a swimming pool but the yard, planted with a rose garden and several kinds of fruit trees, does provide views over the Crescenta Valley towards the rugged Verdugo Mountains.

Listing photos: Compass

