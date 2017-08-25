Alexander Skarsgärd Picks Up Parker Posey’s Former Co-Op in New York City’s East Village

BUYER: Alexander Skarsgärd

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,300,000

SIZE: (approx.) 1,100 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street is that Alexander Skarsgärd, star of “True Blood” and a 2017 Emmy nominee for his role as a beau-hunky but brutal domestic abuser on the hit mini-series “Big Little Lies,” faced competition so stiff for a floor-through apartment on a prime block in New York City’s East Village he coughed up $300,000 more than the $2 million dollar asking price. The stylishly bohemian and celeb-pedigreed fourth floor walk-up unit, in a building popular with artsy famous folk, is configured with just one bedroom and one bathroom but, as per marketing materials, is easily converted to a two-bedroom spread.

On the top floor of an eye-catching 19th-century red brick townhouse in the St. Mark’s Historic District, the approximately 1,100-square-foot co-op style apartment was once owned by bona fide indie film queen Parker Posey, who bought it in 2000 and sold it in 2008 for $1.31 million. Chloe Sevigny, also a dyed in the wool indie film and TV queen, once owned the building’s garden apartment — she sold it in 2013 for $1.76 million — and Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha once owned another of the building’s floor-through units that he sold in late 2012 for $1.25 million to “The Help” novelist Kathryn Stockett who, at the same time she bought Mister Iha’s unit, shelled out $2.95 million for a much larger duplex unit sold by acclaimed artists Robert Gober and Donald Moffett.

The apartment’s combination living/dining space stretches a gloriously spacious 45-feet from end to end with original, wide plank wood floors, exposed brick walls, and a nicely high exposed wood ceiling with a huge sky light that bathes the room in ambient natural light. A couple of south-facing windows in the living room area are framed by built-in bookshelves and at the northern end of the loft-like space there’s an antique marble fireplace and a wall of casement windows that look out over the multi-building complex’s communal gardens. The lone bedroom is on the tight side but does have a full wall of built-in wardrobes, the bathroom includes a claw-footed bathtub and a closet for a stacked washer/dryer, and the compact kitchen has a white penny tile floor and beige stone counter tops on simple, unadorned black cabinetry. The unit comes with an opportunity to add a private roof deck with and enviable, over the townhouse rooftops city view.

The Swedish actor, who has half of a dozen or more high-profile projects in his professional hopper including the thriller movies “Mute” and “The Aftermath” with Keira Knightley, previously owned a subtle but sophisticated, glass-walled mid-century modern residence in the hills above L.A.’s Los Feliz area that he bought in 2012 for $1.85 million and sold in early 2015 for $2.9 million to Rooney Mara.

Listing photos and floor plan: Compass