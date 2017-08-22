‘Doctor Who’ Actress Alex Kingston Renting Out Lake Hollywood House (EXCLUSIVE)

British actress Alex Kingston’s comfortably contemporary residence above Lake Hollywood and below the Hollywood sign has come up as a furnished luxury-level lease at a rate of $15,000 per month. The “ER,” “Doctor Who” and “Arrow” actress, once wed to Ralph Fiennes and now married to British producer Jonathan Stamp, purchased the property in 2013 for $1.23 million.

She oversaw a complete renovation that transformed a fairly ordinary ranch house into a sleek and crisply rendered two-story contemporary with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms in just over 3,800 square feet. The foyer steps up to an airy, loft-like combination living-dining space with hand-scraped hardwood floors, a soaring vaulted ceiling and a minimalist-minded reclaimed brick fireplace. Huge banks of telescopic glass sliders disappear into the walls and allow for seamless and classically Californian indoor-outdoor living. One end of the room is anchored by a galley-style kitchen with marble countertops and a center-island snack bar. Gigantic panels at the other end of the room slide open to a cozily proportioned media lounge with projection entertainment system and another bank of telescopic sliders that open to the backyard.

On the second floor, a spacious en suite bedroom is joined by a private master suite that incorporates a fitted, bedroom-size walk-in closet, a spa-style bathroom and a wall of windows in the bedroom that open to a slender balcony with distant, tree-framed city views over Lake Hollywood.

In addition to a swimming pool and spa, the backyard includes drought-minded landscaping bordered by low, stacked-stone walls, an alfresco dining loggia and a sunken lounge burrowed into the hillside.

listing photos: Keller Williams