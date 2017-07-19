TV Writer-Producer Alex Herschlag Lists Nichols Canyon Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Alex Herschlag, Emmy-winning TV writer-producer, whose current slate includes the Matt LeBlanc sitcom “Man With a Plan,” has hung a price tag just a soupcon shy of $2.5 million on a Hollywood-pedigreed home high above Nichols Canyon in Los Angeles.

Property records show Herschlag, who earned his sitcom stripes on the pioneering series “Ellen” and “Will & Grace” before he went on to write and produce for “Modern Family” and “Mike & Molly,” and his wife, Apryl Huntzinger, once a writer on “The Drew Carey Show,” purchased the property over the summer of 2001 for a tetch less than $1.3 million. The not quite 3,300-square-foot, East Coast-inspired colonial, perched on a private promontory at the head of a hairpin curve, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 180-degree canyon views. It’s been previously owned by film and television director Howard Deutch (“Pretty in Pink”) and “Back to the Future” star Lea Thompson.

Parquet wood floors in a classic center hall entry flow into flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling and the latter with built-in storage and display cabinets. There’s no swimming pool, but the property features a number of multilevel wood decks and stone terraces along with a small but desirably flat grassy area, several raised-bed planter boxes and a gazebo with a cushioned day bed positioned to best take advantage of the open views.

Herschlag and Huntzinger upgraded their residential circumstances late last year with the nearly $3.5 million, off-market purchase of an updated 7,000-square-foot 1960s ranch-style residence set on almost half an acre in Encino.

listing photos: Rock Realty Group