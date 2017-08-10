Canadian Alt-Rocker Alanis Morissette Lists Longtime Los Angeles Residence

SELLER: Alanis Morissette and Mario “Souleye” Treadway

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $5,495,000

SIZE: 5,152 square feet, 5-7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Famously angsty Canadian singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette and American rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway listed their longtime residence along one of the more choice streets in L.A.’s Brentwood area with an asking price of $5.495 million. Property records indicate the seven-time Grammy winner, an occasional actress who appeared on “Nip/Tuck” and “Weeds,” has owned the double-gated residence since the fall of 1996 — the year following the release of her seminal mega-hit album “Jagged Little Pill” — when it was purchased for $1.795 million. On a .61-acre parcel with open canyon views out the back, the two-story, butter yellow and clay tile roofed residence dates to the 1950s and, per listing descriptions, has been “painstakingly remodeled” into a “hybrid of Mediterranean with craftsman details” with five and potentially seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The front door, tucked into a small porch, opens directly and abruptly into a spacious open-plan living space that incorporates a voluminous double-height living room with exposed wood ceiling and a massive stacked stone fireplace — just one of five fireplaces in the house, a dining area with a long wall of built-ins that hold a flat screen television, and an open-concept kitchen with medium brown Shaker-style cabinetry, a curved island snack bar with vegetable sink and up-to-date stainless steel appliances that include a Toyota-sized range with a quilted stainless steel backsplash. Accordion fold French doors open the main living/dining/kitchen area to a den/family room with a full wall of built-in bookshelves and French door access to the backyard.

There are two roomy en suite bedrooms for guests or staff on the main floor, two more en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, one with raised hearth stone fireplace and French doors to a slender wrought iron railed balcony, as well as a three-room master suite, also with a raised hearth stone fireplace and French doors to a slender wrought iron railed balcony, plus two bathrooms and at least one custom fitted walk-in closet. Listing details suggest two of the rooms that comprise the master suite could be sectioned off and converted to guest quarters accessible from a private, outside staircase.

Several banks of French doors open the living and entertaining spaces on the main floor to a huge terrace that overlooks a swimming pool, spa and sizable sunbathing deck with built-in fire pit. A long stairway of railroad ties makes a serpentine link between the sunbathing deck down a steep and scrubby hillside to a flat and grassy yard with tree-shaded sport court and children’s play structure.

listing photos: Rodeo Realty