Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman Chops Price of His Beverly Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Akiva Goldsman, winner of a screenwriting Oscar in 2002 for “A Beautiful Mind,” has his celeb-pedigreed Tuscan-style villa high above Beverly Hills available with a newly reduced price tag just shy of $11 million. Though substantially below the $12.5 million the property was unrealistically saddled with when it popped up for sale as an off-market listing in the fall of 2016, the current asking price is nonetheless well above the just over $7 million he paid Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis for the not-quite-3.5-acre spread in April 2007.

Set behind wrought iron gates that open to a large motor court, the exceptionally private, vine-encrusted residence measures in at about 6,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The entry vestibule steps down to a cavernous living room with terra-cotta floor tiles, a soaring 16-foot wood-beamed ceiling and a monumentally proportioned fireplace, one of six in the house.

The dining room features a snazzy gold-leaf ceiling, and the family room is combined with an expensively outfitted kitchen with French doors that lead to a lounging terrace under an arched and vine-draped trellis next to the swimming pool. A bell tower provides a panoramic mountain, canyon and city lights view, and the grounds include a koi pond, numerous terraces, an al fresco dining pavilion and a secluded yoga platform.

Goldsman, whose upcoming projects include action-fantasy film “The Dark Tower” and a couple of installments of the “Transformers” franchise, additionally owns a waterfront contemporary in Southampton, N.Y., which he snapped up in 2014 for $4.45 million. Property records show he also maintains a 75-plus-acre spread near the upstate New York community of Pine Bush that previously belonged to his mother, late and lauded clinical psychologist Mira Rothenberg.

