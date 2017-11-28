Adam Levine Lists Holmby Hills Estate Just Four Months After Buying (EXCLUSIVE)

It was just four short months ago that Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo coughed up $18 million for a 1.2-acre estate in L.A.’s tony Holmby Hills. Alas, it seems the comely couple has come down with a classic case of The Celebrity Real Fickle and, after stripping the elegantly appointed 1960s French Regency residence down to its studs, flipped the property back up for sale as “an incredible opportunity to remodel/redevelop” with an asking price of $18.9 million.

The single-story sprawler, designed by esteemed architect Caspar Ehmcke and hidden behind iron gates on a tropically landscaped parcel that shares a long border with the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club, has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 9,221-square-feet. The back of the house opens to what is described in current marketing materials as an “outdoor oasis” with a quatrefoil-shaped pool set into a vast smooth stone terrace with poolside cabana. The property additionally provides a three-car garage and a detached two-story guesthouse positioned a good distance from the house for maximum privacy.

Levine and Prinsloo, who last year sold a stylish, loft-style one-bedroom apartment in lower Manhattan’s Soho ‘hood for $5.4 million to shoe designer Nick Lucio of the brand Dolce Vita, still own an approximately 7,100-square-foot residence on 3.66-acres in an expensive but unheralded gated enclave high above Beverly Hills’ Benedict Canyon that “The Voice” coach bought in 2012 for $4.38 million, spent a fortune on a Mark Haddawy directed renovated and set out for sale in 2016 and early 2017, originally with a $17 million asking price that dropped to $15.95 million before it was taken off the open market.

