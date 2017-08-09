Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Drop $18 Million on French Regency Mansion in Holmby Hills

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, an occasional actor and one of three coach-judges on “The Voice,” has yet to sell his custom-remodeled estate high above Beverly Hills’s Benedict Canyon — a bit more on that in a minute — but that didn’t stop him and his model wife Behati Prinsloo from shelling out $18 million for another lavish estate in L.A.’s über-fancy Holmby Hills. Completely invisible from the street behind a thick wall of foliage and privately positioned down a long, gated and hedge-lined driveway that terminates in a parking lot sized black topped motor court, the sprawling main residence, described in listing descriptions as a “majestic French Regency Estate” was designed in the mid-1960s by architect Caspar Ehmcke with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 9,221-square-feet of refined, elegantly proportioned and immaculately maintained if decoratively démodé interior space.

The 1.27-acre spread, last listed at $19.9 million and first listed in September 2016 with an in-hindsight frightfully optimistic price of $27,500,000, shares a long border with the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club and sits just a couple of doors down from the mall-sized mega-mansion built in the late 1980s by Aaron and Candy Spelling and now owned by Formula One Racing heiress Petra Ecclestone who has it up for grabs with a bone rattling $200 million asking price. A walled, gated and tropically landscaped entrance courtyard leads to a double set of towering, Regency-style front doors that open to a gorgeously glamorous circular foyer with champagne colored brocade wall paper, a sparkling crystal chandelier and always in vogue black and white checkerboard marble flooring. Just beyond the foyer the wall-to-wall carpeted formal living room is plenty spacious enough to comfortably accommodate multiple seating areas and includes a discreet fireplace and a full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that lead out to the pool and garden. The adjacent formal dining room, also with an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to the garden, has an adjoining breakfast room/solarium with a decadent semi-circular wall of windows. There’s also a large but definitely outdated kitchen with double wide center island under a massive skylight, a small den/office and a library with tracery accented painted paneled walls, built-in bookcases, a walk-in wet bar, a fireplace and a bank of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders.

A vast amount of mottled beige travertine terracing surrounds a sparkling, quatrefoil-shaped swimming pool that is, in turn, ringed by lushly landscaped grounds. A poolside cabana has an exposed wood vaulted ceiling and a wet bar and a detached two-story structure located just off the front motor court is perfectly suited for use as a guesthouse, staff quarters or, more likely given the estate’s new owner, a state-of-the-art recording studio.

The Levine-Prinsloo’s aforementioned Beverly Hills estate, which was acquired in October 2012 for $4.83 million and later completely rebuilt to the couple’s stylish specifications, was put up for sale in June 2016 at $17.5 million but was taken off the open market the following March after the price had dropped to $15.95 million. The 3.6-acre spread, which occupies a private promontory in a gated enclave with panoramic canyon views, features voluminous open-concept living spaces, a total of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a two-story car collectors garage with a speakeasy-style card room, an asymmetrical six-sided swimming pool set into charcoal-colored flagstone terracing, and a lighted tennis court converted to an outdoor basketball court. The couple also briefly owned an approximately 2,700-square-foot loft apartment in lower Manhattan that was purchased in August 2014 for $4.5 million and sold in October 2016 for $5.3 million.

