Glam Rocker Adam Lambert Lists Art Moderne-Inspired Contemporary Above Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Adam Lambert

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $3,995,000

SIZE: 3,799 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Eyeliner loving glam rocker Adam Lambert hoisted his Art Moderne-inspired home just above the eastern end of L.A.’s perennially chic Sunset Strip up for sale with a $3,995,000 price tag. The eighth season “American Idol” runner-up, who recently wrapped up a world-wide tour as the lead vocalist of the iconic ‘70s rock band Queen, purchased the curvilinear, concrete-faced three-story residence in April 2014 for $2,995,000.

The slickly renovated late 1940s residence, obscured behind a towering hedge and done up in a sophisticated, man-glam palette of warm greys and rich beiges mixed with richly textured furnishings and decadent finishes, opens to a narrow entrance hall with ashy grey hardwoods and a tightly curved staircase to the upper level. A couple of sumptuous curved sofas square off against each other in the center off the spacious living room where one wall of glass sliders opens to a slender terrace with canyon and city lights view and another room-wide bank of glass sliders on the opposite wall lead to the backyard. A separate dining room is dominated by a solid wall of climate controlled wine storage closets and a cozily proportioned den has a built-in media and storage cabinet, a minimalist minded two-sided raised hearth fireplace and glass sliders to the yard. With a sleek mix of chestnut-brown and stainless steel cabinetry, mossy green glass tile backsplashes, speckled gray counter tops and name brand commercial-style stainless steel appliances, the kitchen also has and a sensuously circular dining nook lined with windows and cushioned built-in banquette seating.

The top floor master suite incorporates an entrance gallery, a sitting area with fireplace, a room-sized walk-in closet, two balconies and a vaguely Art Deco style bathroom with a combination of beige and black marble accents, an oversized soaking tub and a steam shower while the home’s lowest level, with outside entrance, offers flexible space with guest bedroom, bathroom, and gym easily converted to a screening room or home office. Completely re-done by the vocally theatrical, three-octave pop singer, the tropically landscaped backyard includes a curvaceous swimming pool divided into two reflecting pools, a party-sized 10-person spa, a glass-gravel fire pit and a huge outdoor living room under a floating canopy.

Listing photos: Rodeo Realty