Adam Goldberg Lists Mid-Century Modern in L.A.’s Los Feliz Foothills (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Goldberg
Courtesy of REX/Shutterstock/Positano Realty
View Gallery
14 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

SELLER: Adam Goldberg
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $1,750,000
SIZE: 1,938 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Thickly bearded actor and musician Adam Goldberg, not to be confused with not-bearded producer Adam F. Goldberg who created the 1980s-set sitcom “The Goldbergs,” listed his split-level mid-century modern residence perched high on a steep hillside near the end of a twisting cul-de-sac in the foothills above L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area with an asking price of $1.75 million. Mister Goldberg, who’s appeared in dozens of movies and TV programs since he landed a walk-on role on “Designing Women” in 1990 and most recently held down a co-starring role as a hilariously jaded and not particularly successful comedian on “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” purchased the property in early 2006 for $1.54 million. The multi-level home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,938-square-feet, per listing descriptions, and retains a number of prominent features evocative of quintessential 1950s and ‘60s contemporary architecture such as exposed interior masonry walls, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, a bar sheathed in smoked mirrors, and vast walls of floor-to-ceiling glass that provide through-the-treetops vistas that on a clear day extend beyond the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

It’s half of a dozen steps or so up from the uncomfortably compact, wood-floored foyer to a spacious and deliciously airy, wall-to-wall carpeted living room with a high-pitched ceiling, a fireplace set into a white brick wall opposite a huge expanse of windows and a projection system for watching movies and television on a huge screen at the far end of the room. Next to the living room there’s an undeniably petite and dated if well-maintained eat-in kitchen that’s barely large enough to boil water or scramble eggs let alone prepare a proper Thanksgiving meal.

A guest bedroom and hall bathroom on the upper floor are joined by a spacious, tree house-like master suite with vaulted exposed wood ceiling and two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Mister Goldberg, a guitarist and songwriter who’s played with several bands and recorded a few albums, converted the third bedroom on the home’s lower level to an office/music room. Outdoor spaces are limited and include a large terrace just outside the front door and a small dining terrace tucked into the hillside behind the kitchen. A vacant adjacent parcel is included in the sale for future expansion of the house or the possible addition of a swimming pool.

Several of the homes in the immediate vicinity are owned by entertainment industry movers and shakers such as “Baywatch” beau-hunk Zac Efron and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day.

listing photos: Positano Realty

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Adam says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Distress sale?

    Reply

More Dirt News from Variety

Loading
ad