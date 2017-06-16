Adam Goldberg Lists Mid-Century Modern in L.A.’s Los Feliz Foothills (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Adam Goldberg

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,750,000

SIZE: 1,938 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Thickly bearded actor and musician Adam Goldberg, not to be confused with not-bearded producer Adam F. Goldberg who created the 1980s-set sitcom “The Goldbergs,” listed his split-level mid-century modern residence perched high on a steep hillside near the end of a twisting cul-de-sac in the foothills above L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area with an asking price of $1.75 million. Mister Goldberg, who’s appeared in dozens of movies and TV programs since he landed a walk-on role on “Designing Women” in 1990 and most recently held down a co-starring role as a hilariously jaded and not particularly successful comedian on “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” purchased the property in early 2006 for $1.54 million. The multi-level home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,938-square-feet, per listing descriptions, and retains a number of prominent features evocative of quintessential 1950s and ‘60s contemporary architecture such as exposed interior masonry walls, vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, a bar sheathed in smoked mirrors, and vast walls of floor-to-ceiling glass that provide through-the-treetops vistas that on a clear day extend beyond the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

It’s half of a dozen steps or so up from the uncomfortably compact, wood-floored foyer to a spacious and deliciously airy, wall-to-wall carpeted living room with a high-pitched ceiling, a fireplace set into a white brick wall opposite a huge expanse of windows and a projection system for watching movies and television on a huge screen at the far end of the room. Next to the living room there’s an undeniably petite and dated if well-maintained eat-in kitchen that’s barely large enough to boil water or scramble eggs let alone prepare a proper Thanksgiving meal.

A guest bedroom and hall bathroom on the upper floor are joined by a spacious, tree house-like master suite with vaulted exposed wood ceiling and two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. Mister Goldberg, a guitarist and songwriter who’s played with several bands and recorded a few albums, converted the third bedroom on the home’s lower level to an office/music room. Outdoor spaces are limited and include a large terrace just outside the front door and a small dining terrace tucked into the hillside behind the kitchen. A vacant adjacent parcel is included in the sale for future expansion of the house or the possible addition of a swimming pool.

Several of the homes in the immediate vicinity are owned by entertainment industry movers and shakers such as “Baywatch” beau-hunk Zac Efron and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day.

listing photos: Positano Realty