Bel Air Ranch House Owned by Late Pulp Novelist Jackie Collins Comes for Sale at $4.95 million (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Estate of Jackie Collins

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,950,000

SIZE: 4,150 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The last of the four multi-million dollar Los Angeles homes owned by late and unusually prolific pulp novelist Jackie Collins popped up for sale on the open market this week at $4.95 million. The carefully maintained and luxuriously appointed if not particularly stylishly decorated ranch-style residence, on a private, .89-acre parcel in Bel Air’s rustic-luxe Stone Canyon, was acquired by the best-selling author in 2002 for an undisclosed amount.

It’s not clear if she ever used the house as a personal residence but the sharp-tongued writer, who at the time of her death had penned an astonishing 32 high-camp novels that combined sold more than half of a billion copies, did make the property available as a high-end rental. In 2011 it could be had for $8,000 per month and it was last available in late 2016 at $18,000 per month.

Listing details show the hip-roofed and brick-accented single-story residence, set behind electronic wrought iron gates that open to a large brick-paved motor court, measures in at a roomy but far from huge 4,150-square-feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Jet-black double doors set between a pair of potted palms open to a formal entry with skylight and gleaming if arguably impractical white marble floor tiles. At the end of the short foyer, the wall-to-wall carpeted living room has a bookshelf-flanked fireplace, a vaulted and wood-clad ceiling and a room-wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows. A separate formal dining room has a flesh-colored faux-painted wall treatment; a wood-paneled library/office has a wall of built-in bookcases and a bay window; and the updated, galley-style kitchen, with beige tumbled stone countertops and high grade appliances, opens over a short peninsula snack bar to a family room with French doors.

Three fully carpeted en suite guest bedrooms are joined by a commodious master suite composed of a bedroom with sitting are and corner fireplace, a fitted walk-in closet with center island dresser and a spacious bathroom with double sink vanity, jetted garden tub and glass-fronted steam shower with built-in bench. The rear of the residence embraces a sprawling red brick entertainment terrace that gives way to a swimming pool and a small, tree-shaded grassy area nestled up against a steep and wooded hillside that rises behind the house.

Miz Collins, whose older sister Joan owns a condo at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood recently came for sale at $4.495 million, previously owned a large but otherwise unassuming 7,537-square-foot house in the Flats of Beverly Hills that was sold in August 2016 in an off-market deal for $6.75 million. Her primary residence, a massive, “Miami Vice” style mansion of 21,784-square-feet, as well as the smaller manse next door that had long been rented to Al Pacino, also in the Flats of Beverly Hills, were sold amid a deluge of property gossip tongue wagging in July 2016 to commercial real estate mogul Ben Nehmadi for a combined $30 million.

Listing photos: Ferraro & Associates