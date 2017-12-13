‘Broad City’ Star Buys Silver Lake Mid-Century Modern Home (EXCLUSIVE)

New York City-based comedian, writer and actress Abbi Jacobson, co-creator, writer, producer and star, with Ilana Glazer, of the acclaimed Comedy Central series “Broad City,” splashed out almost $1.6 million, so swears celebrity real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak, for a renovated and restored 1950s modern residence in L.A.’s hipster-favored Silver Lake area. Set above the street, where it takes advantage of palm tree-framed views, the just over 2,000-square-foot two-story residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a separate office space accessible through the three-car garage.

The window-lined living room features a massive stone fireplace and has an oblique, over-the-treetops view of the downtown skyline. The dining room has glass sliders to an enormous covered patio and is open over a peninsula snack bar to a center-island kitchen that pairs a restored vintage cooktop with otherwise up-to-date stainless steel appliances and solid-surface countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets.

Two guest bedrooms share a renovated hall bathroom, while the master bedroom, situated at the rear of the residence where it overlooks the backyard, has a private bathroom with a marble-topped two-sink floating vanity and a combination soaking tub-shower.

A covered patio at the front of the house has relaxing eastern sunrise views, while the paver-tiled backyard features filigreed privacy screens, a vine-laden trellis structure and a built-in brick barbecue.

listing photos: Compass