TV Writer-Producer Aaron Zelman’s Hillside Home For Sale Again (EXCLUSIVE)

Television writer-producer Aaron Zelman is asking a bit more than $1.8 million for a Hollywood-pedigreed Spanish colonial residence cleaved to a precipitous hillside high above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon and just below the iconic Hollywood sign. Twice nominated for an Emmy, first in 2009 for “Damages” and again this year for “Silicon Valley,” Zelman purchased the property in 2005 for a bit more than $1.5 million from Mary Stuart Masterson.

This is not, by far, the first time he’s attempted to sell the property, which was briefly on the market in the fall of 2008 at $2 million, then the following year at $1.8 million and most recently, in 2014, at $1.7 million.

Designed by Vincent Palmer, one of the original architects of the Hollywoodland development, and built in 1926, the triple-story, mullet-style residence — it appears as just a single story from the street but drops three full floors at the back — has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in almost 3,000 square feet. Carefully preserved original architectural details include mahogany floors, wrought-iron accents and period tiles. A carved wood gate set into a high privacy wall opens from the street to a compact courtyard and a grand rotunda entry with multicolored hexagonal floor tiles. The step-down living room has a fireplace, a grid of rough-hewn wood beams on the ceiling and French doors to a slender wraparound balcony.

Due to the steep incline, outdoor living spaces are limited and dramatically sited, and include a slim, partially pergola-shaded terrace with a vibrantly tiled fountain, a built-in grilling station and a tree-shaded flagstone patio perfectly positioned on a small promontory to take best advantage of panoramic canyon vistas and a postcard-perfect, tree-framed view of the Hollywood sign.

