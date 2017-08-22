Sony’s Tony Vinciquerra Buys Manhattan Beach Compound

Famously low-key veteran entertainment executive Tony Vinciquerra, who recently signed on as the powerful new chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, has splashed out almost $10.9 million for a lavish French country compound in a quiet and pricey part of Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The multi-structure compound, not far from a Craftsman-style residence Vince Vaughn has owned since early 2014, encompasses two legal parcels that together span almost an acre of landscaped grounds, and represents one of the area’s largest residential lots.

A gated circular drive passes under a porte cochère topped by guest or staff quarters as it makes its way to a motor court at the front of the main residence. There are eight-plus bedrooms, nine bathrooms and nine fireplaces among the various buildings. In addition to an almost 7,000-square-foot main house, there’s a pool house with a fireplace and another house of around 3,000 square feet that could serve as a guest house or rental.

In the main house, a voluminously grand foyer with a curved staircase is flanked by a cavernous double-height formal living room and a marble-floored formal dining room. There’s also a chef’s kitchen with a vaulted ceiling and a butler’s pantry, a billiards room and a wine cellar. The grounds are equipped with an outdoor sound system and include gardens along with a swimming pool, a built-in barbecue area and a copper-roofed gazebo with a stone fireplace.

Property records indicate Vinciquerra continues to own a nearly 9,500-square-foot villa in a swank, guard-gated enclave in Pacific Palisades purchased in early 2005 for $5.6 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty