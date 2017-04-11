A freshly renovated and expanded residence behind gates near the end of a discreet cul-de-sac in a notably celeb-favored neighborhood in L.A.’s Los Feliz area sold, per property records, to an inscrutable trust for a bit below $3.4 million, and celebrity-real-estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts says she’s “110% certain” the new owner is recently rehabbed “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm. With four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,600 square feet, the two-story residence merges a modern design aesthetic with rugged but refined organic materials such as horizontal wood cladding wrapped around the entire lower floor.

Blue stone tiles flow from the deep, inviting front porch into a voluminous foyer that leads to an intimate formal sitting room with wood-plank floating shelves and a three-sided fireplace shared with an adjoining study. A family room has a marble-topped wet bar, and the dining room, with a white-oak-paneled ceiling treatment and a row of accordion-fold glass doors, links through to a spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry and marble counter tops on white-oak cabinets.

Three guest bedrooms are joined on the upper level by a master suite with a fireplace wrapped in handmade concrete tiles. The yard is nestled into a hillside and manages to accommodate a 28-foot-long saltwater swimming pool, extensive redwood decking, a built-in grilling station, and al fresco dining spot.

Property records suggest Hamm, who will appear on the silver screen in the star-studded ensemble drama “Nostalgia,” and his former partner of 18 years, “Notes from the Underbelly” actress Jennifer Westfeldt, continue to co-own homes on both the west and east coasts. In late 2002 they shelled out $900,000 for a 3,100-square-foot home in Los Feliz where Westfeldt continues to live and in June 2013 they coughed up $2.45 million for a two-bedroom and two-bathroom penthouse with wrap-around terraces atop a prewar building on a landmarked block on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty