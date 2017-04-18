Jason Clarke is in negotiations to join Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in IM Global’s “Serenity.”

“Allied” scribe Steven Knight is writing and directing the noir. Greg Shapiro and Guy Heeley will produce. IM Global will finance and produce the film.

The film follows a fishing boat captain living on a small island in the Caribbean whose past is about to resurface, ensnaring him in a new reality that might not be all it seems.

Clarke will play Hathaway’s rich, powerful husband.

The movie currently doesn’t have a distributor, but could possibly land one at next month’s Cannes Film Festival after being shopped at the European Film Market in February.

Clarke has a busy year ahead of him with a handful of lead roles, including “Chappaquiddick,” where he plays senator Ted Kennedy, and the WWII drama “Aftermath,” in which he stars opposite Keira Knightley.

He is also coming off a busy round of festival premieres, including the Sundance darling “Mudbound,” which earned rave reviews and was picked up by Netflix for $12.5 million. He is currently shooting the CBS Films pic “Winchester” and can be seen next in the thriller “The Man With the Iron Heart,” where he plays a Nazi leader.

He is repped by Robert Stein Management, WME, and attorney Carlos Goodman.