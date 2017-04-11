We hear from well-connected tattletale Tom Collins that veteran actress, fitness guru, and political activist Jane Fonda has made an all-cash purchase of one of the 10 brand-spanking-new luxury villas that comprise the tony Enclave development inside the guarded gates of the Century Woods condominium complex in the bustling heart of Century City. The almost 5,800-square-foot, three-story residence, priced at $5.45 million, is set atop a semi-subterranean three-car garage and serviced by an elevator. There are, per marketing materials, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The secured courtyard leads to a central foyer and stair gallery off which open a small study, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a dining room that comfortably seats 12. The kitchen is arranged around a humongous marble-topped center island with an integrated snack bar, and is open to a family room that spills out through French doors to an olive-tree-shaded dining and lounging courtyard.

The villa provides a staff or guest bedroom and bath on the main floor plus two en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite, with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, incorporates two walk-in closets and a marble bathroom, while an office/media room on the top floor opens to a rooftop terrace. Residents of The Enclave are provided access to the many amenities of the Century Woods complex, including a community clubhouse, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a tennis court.

The two-time Oscar-winning “Grace & Frankie” actress, who once owned a multi-unit combination penthouse condo in Atlanta she sold at a steep loss in 2012, and her ex-partner, powerhouse music producer Richard Perry, listed their split-level contemporary in the trendy and spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills earlier this year with an asking price of almost $13 million that has since dropped to not quite $11.5 million.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland