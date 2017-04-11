Jane Fonda Century City Condo
We hear from well-connected tattletale Tom Collins that veteran actress, fitness guru, and political activist Jane Fonda has made an all-cash purchase of one of the 10 brand-spanking-new luxury villas that comprise the tony Enclave development inside the guarded gates of the Century Woods condominium complex in the bustling heart of Century City. The almost 5,800-square-foot, three-story residence, priced at $5.45 million, is set atop a semi-subterranean three-car garage and serviced by an elevator. There are, per marketing materials, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

This story first appeared in the April 11, 2017 issue of Variety.

The secured courtyard leads to a central foyer and stair gallery off which open a small study, a formal living room with a fireplace, and a dining room that comfortably seats 12. The kitchen is arranged around a humongous marble-topped center island with an integrated snack bar, and is open to a family room that spills out through French doors to an olive-tree-shaded dining and lounging courtyard.

The villa provides a staff or guest bedroom and bath on the main floor plus two en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite, with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling, incorporates two walk-in closets and a marble bathroom, while an office/media room on the top floor opens to a rooftop terrace. Residents of The Enclave are provided access to the many amenities of the Century Woods complex, including a community clubhouse, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a tennis court.

The two-time Oscar-winning “Grace & Frankie” actress, who once owned a multi-unit combination penthouse condo in Atlanta she sold at a steep loss in 2012, and her ex-partner, powerhouse music producer Richard Perry, listed their split-level contemporary in the trendy and spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills earlier this year with an asking price of almost $13 million that has since dropped to not quite $11.5 million.

