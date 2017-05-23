Celebrated Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki in Escrow in Westwood (EXCLUSIVE)

A 1927 Spanish-style home on a one-quarter-acre corner parcel owned by celebrated Mexican-born cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki in the affluent and conveniently central Comstock Hills neighborhood of L.A.’s Westwood community came up for sale at a smidgen less than $2.7 million and, according to online listings, was lickety-split put into escrow with an unknown buyer at an unknown price. Lubezki, a three-time Oscar winner for “Gravity,” “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” stands to earn a small fortune on the residence of just over 2,300 square feet that property records show he procured over the summer of 2000 for a wee bit more than $1.1 million.

An abundance of original architectural details remain throughout the four-bedroom and three-bathroom home, including hand-stenciled wood ceiling beams, wood-trimmed casement windows, a mix of hardwood and terra-cotta tile floors and colorfully painted Spanish tiles. The living room, two steps down from the foyer and ample enough to comfortably accommodate a grand piano, has a fireplace; the formal dining room features a barrel-vault ceiling and French doors to a terrace that looks out over the front yard; and the kitchen, well maintained if stylistically dull and dated, has ordinary beige ceramic tiles, humdrum raised-pane wood cabinets and a hodgepodge of average-quality appliances.

The tile-roofed residence wraps almost entirely around a long and slender central courtyard with terra-cotta tile pavers and a vine-draped pergola, while a flat, grassy, tree-ringed expanse of yard behind the house has enough open space to add a swimming pool and spa.

listing photos: Partners Trust