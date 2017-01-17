It was a query from Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial that pointed toward a masterfully maintained and conscientiously updated 1920s Spanish Colonial mansion in Pebble Beach, Calif., owned by a real estate trust linked to Clint Eastwood and available off market at $9.75 million. The four-time Oscar winner and still-working octogenarian — he’s a producer on next year’s Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-starring remake of “A Star Is Born” — acquired the 4.7-acre estate in 1994, when it sold for just over $3.9 million.

Marketing materials from when the property was listed in the fall of 2016 show the hacienda-style home measures almost 7,000 square feet with five en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus a separate staff suite. The sprawling residence is arranged around a serene, oak-shaded courtyard with a colorfully tiled fountain and an outdoor fireplace. Towering, carved-wood doors open directly into a cavernous great room that stretches to nearly 40-feet long with polished terra-cotta floor tiles, a fireplace just about tall enough to stand in, and a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling with ridgeline skylights.

Three sets of French doors lead to a stone terrace with tree-framed views over Carmel Bay. A separate dining room with a kiva-style corner fireplace and an exposed wood coffered ceiling has, according to listing details, “hosted iconic dinner parties for Hollywood luminaries, artists, authors, musicians, and foreign dignitaries.” A large butler’s pantry connects through to a well-equipped and generously skylit kitchen and adjoining breakfast room with fireplace.

Just off the living room, the master suite offers a fireplace, a roomy, compartmentalized bathroom, and two fitted dressing rooms, while a small second floor atop the master bedroom contains a pint-sized fitness room and a study with a built-in desk and bookshelves. Four en suite guest bedrooms open off the central courtyard — there is no interior access to the guest bedrooms — and an additional suite for staff is located across a secondary courtyard outside the kitchen.

Eastwood, part of a consortium of investors who in the late 1990s paid $820 million for the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links, unsurprisingly maintains an impressive property portfolio that includes a newly built hacienda-style mansion of nearly 16,000 square feet on more than 14 hilltop acres at the private, invitation-only, and Eastwood-owned Tehàma Golf Club. He also keeps two large but understated neighboring houses on a prime street above the ritzy Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, as well as a roomy residence in Sun Valley, Idaho.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty