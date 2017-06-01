Veteran Marketing Executive James Finn Tapped for FoxNext Post

Veteran marketing executive James Finn has been named executive VP and head of marketing for FoxNext, the recently created division that works across Twentieth Century Fox Film and Fox Networks Group.

Finn will continue in his role within Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment as executive VP, co-head of marketing. FoxNext is part of Fox’s push to commercialize next-generation entertainment experiences in gaming, location-based entertainment and virtual and augmented reality productions.

The FoxNext division consists of FoxNext Games, FoxNext Destinations and FoxNext VR Studio. Finn will oversee all aspects of marketing for FoxNext, developing campaigns from creative development through commercial release. He will also continue in his role of leading marketing communications strategies at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and continue oversight of marketing projects for the Fox Innovation Lab.

He’ll report to both FoxNext President Salil Mehta and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment President Keith Feldman.

“FoxNext is focused on developing industry leading interactive experiences and enabling storytellers to bring audiences closer to characters and deeper into their favorite storylines than ever before,” Mehta said. “James brings a keen understanding of consumer behavior, strong media savvy and extensive relationships that enhance our ability to remain at the forefront of technology and entertainment.”

Feldman said, “James blends deep consumer marketing experience with an innovative mindset, and he will continue to play a critical role in developing our strategic approach globally across our digital and disc businesses.”

Finn is a 17-year veteran at Twentieth Century Fox Film in theatrical, Fox Searchlight and Home Entertainment.