Zoe Lister-Jones Joins Funny or Die’s Creative Production Company Gifted Youth

Gifted Youth, the Los Angeles-based commercial division of Funny or Die, has added Zoe Lister-Jones to its growing roster.

The division is meant to help create content for television, the web, and mobile devices while also helping rising talents learn to hone their skills behind the camera. Lister-Jones joins a team that includes Jake Szymanski, Evan Silver, and Funny or Die co-founder Adam McKay.

While Lister-Jones is best known for her starring role in the CBS comedy “Life in Pieces,” she’s been developing her indie feature slate for years. Aside from her numerous acting roles, she also co-wrote and produced such films as “Breaking Upwards,” “Lola Versus,” and “Consumed.”

Her feature directorial debut came with her latest project, “Band Aid” for IFC Films, which she also wrote and starred in alongside Adam Pally and Fred Armisen.

“She understands that storytelling is full of life, and that means there is comedy and drama all the time,” said Dal Wolf, Gifted Youth’s managing director and executive producer. “The absurdity of that can be entertaining and she encapsulates that so easily. With such a strong voice and clear point of view, we wholeheartedly believe Zoe is going to be a huge breakout director.”