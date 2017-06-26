Google Opens Up YouTube Co-Viewing App Uptime to All iOS Users

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
uptime
Courtesy of Google

Google has opened the floodgates for Uptime, an app that lets you watch YouTube videos together with your friends. The app is now freely available to all iOS users, and doesn’t require any invites anymore.

Google first published Uptime in March as an invite-only limited beta test. The app lets users share YouTube videos with their friends, and then watch them together in real-time. Users can chat with each other, and leave comments and emoji layered on top of the video. Anyone watching a replay of a shared video after the fact will get to see those comments timed to the video.

Since its launch in March, Uptime has received a few updates, including the ability to also play and share music videos. Users can now also connect to Facebook to find friends they want to watch videos with.

The Uptime app was built by Area120, an experimental research and development unit launched by Google last year to turn left-field ideas from Google engineers into actual products. In addition to Uptime, Area 120 has also developed an online scheduling tool for small businesses. The idea behind Area120 is to test these kind of ideas, and then possibly turn them into real Google products, or spin them off into separate companies.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Digital News from Variety

    Loading
    ad