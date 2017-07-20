YouTube TV Launches in 10 New Markets, Including Houston, Atlanta, and Washington, DC

Google’s Internet TV service YouTube TV expanded into ten new markets Thursday, and is streaming live local programming from all major broadcasters in nine of those ten markets. Altogether, YouTube is now available in 15 metropolitan areas across the U.S.

The new markets that lit up Thursday include Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Charlotte, and Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Washington, D.C.

YouTube TV is now airing local programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX in all of those markets, with the exception of Dallas, where ABC coverage is restricted to prime programming, minus the local news. Google boasted Thursday that it is now streaming live local programming in “over a third” of the country.

Google officially launched YouTube TV in April as one of a number of Internet-based television services. The service competes with Dish’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu’s live TV service, and Sony’s PlayStation Vue, among others.

YouTube TV currently charges consumers $35 for access to close to 50 networks. The service also comes with a cloud DVR and the ability to watch up to three concurrent streams per account. Google has yet to release any data on the number of YouTube TV subscribers.