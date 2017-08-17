YouTube TV ‘Skinny Bundle’ Expands to Reach 50% of U.S. Homes

YouTube has expanded the internet-delivered YouTube TV subscription service into 14 new U.S. markets — which makes it available to half of all U.S. households.

YouTube TV is also adding two channels to its network lineup — E.W. Scripps’ Newsy national news network and the Tennis Channel — while maintaining the $35-per-month fee. Customers in Boston also will have access to regional sports network NESN, home of the Red Sox.

The new metro areas are: Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville-Brunswick, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Sarasota and West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce.

The service includes about 50 channels. According to Google, YouTube TV now offers the most markets with live local broadcast feeds from the four major broadcasters — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — out of any over-the-top competitor.

In addition, YouTube is also announcing that YouTube TV will soon expand into 17 additional markets in the coming weeks, including greater metro areas of: Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland-Akron, Denver, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Hartford-New Haven, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Oklahoma City, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego and St. Louis. With the continued expansion of YouTube TV, millions more people are able to stream live sports, live local news and must-see shows from top broadcast and cable networks.

YouTube TV first launched in April in five markets – New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia, before expanding into an additional ten markets that included Washington, DC, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth.

