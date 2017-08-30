YouTube Taps Ad-Agency Vet Tom Blessington to Lead Brand Strategy, Integrated Marketing

YouTube has hired Tom Blessington, previously managing director of Wieden + Kennedy Portland, in the newly created role of VP of brand, media and experiences.

Blessington will report to YouTube chief marketing officer Danielle Tiedt and is tasked with leading brand strategy and integrated marketing campaigns across all of YouTube’s lines of business. He will start at the Google-owned video company in mid-September, based at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

As head of W+K Portland since 2006, Blessington oversaw award-winning ad campaigns with brands including Levi’s, Chrysler/Dodge, Facebook, Target, Sony, American Express, KFC, Verizon and Samsung. Prior to that, he worked for TBWA\Chiat\Day in L.A. office, managing the Nissan and Infiniti automotive account from 2002-06. Earlier in his career Blessington established regional offices for Wieden + Kennedy in New York and Amsterdam.

“Tom is well known for his culture-shaping, innovative marketing campaigns,” Tiedt said in a prepared statement. “We can’t wait for Tom to bring his breakthrough ideas and rule-breaking spirit to YouTube.”

Blessington, for his part, commented: “It’s a great honor to get the chance to help build, from the inside, one of the world’s most important and culturally influential brands.”

With Blessington’s departure from Widen + Kennedy, the agency has promoted Karrelle Dixon — most recently director of growth markets based in London — to managing director of the Portland office.