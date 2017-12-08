Google to Launch New YouTube Music Service in March (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

YouTube logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

Google is getting ready to launch its new music subscription service under YouTube’s brand in march, according to a new Bloomberg report. The service will combine both traditional music streaming and music videos, according to the report.

YouTube’s new music service, which is reportedly internally known as Remix, will be the successor of the company’s existing music streaming service, Google Play Music. Google combined both the YouTube Music and Google Play Music teams in February, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had told investors earlier this year that the company planned to unite its music experiences under one roof.

At the time, the company was planning to launch the new service later this year. However, Bloomberg reported Thursday that it is still in negotiations with two of the three major music labels to acquire licenses for the new service. Only Warner has already signed on for the service, according to the report.

At this point, it’s unclear what the new music service will mean for YouTube Red, the company’s other paid offering. YouTube Red was initially launched with a heavy focus on originals, but YouTube been shifting its marketing to put a bigger emphasis on ad-free YouTube viewing and music streaming in recent months.

