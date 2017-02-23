After years of reporting YouTube views only for desktop users — even as mobile viewing has surged to become the majority of usage — media-measurement firm comScore is now providing mobile metrics for the Google-owned video platform.

An estimated 70% of YouTube video views are on smartphones or tablets, which means comScore’s desktop numbers have shown an incomplete picture of total viewing on the world’s largest video service.

In fact, in examining December 2016 U.S. data for the 50 biggest YouTube channels, comScore found that on average each channel expanded its desktop audience reach more than threefold — by 218% — after including consumption on smartphones and tablets. Total viewing time on the top 50 YouTube channels increased a whopping 380% over desktop-only measurement when accounting for mobile viewing. In addition, comScore said 69 YouTube channels reached a monthly audience of at least 10 million viewers across desktop and mobile combined for December 2016, compared with just 15 channels that hit that threshold on desktop alone.

Industry execs, of course, applauded the move. “These improvements to YouTube’s video coverage in comScore help further validate audience viewing on mobile, emerging as consumers’ primary screen,” said Pete Stein, GM at Fullscreen, the digital network owned by AT&T and Chernin Group’s Otter Media. “Accounting for the huge share of viewing on mobile advances major measurement gaps.”

For the majority of Vevo’s users, “mobile devices are the first and only screens” they use, according to Roberto Santos, director of audience research at the music-video service. “This fact makes it essential that we have access to granular, cross-screen insights about how Vevo content is being consumed across various channels,” he said.

ComScore said mobile video viewing data for YouTube — which includes viewing on both apps and mobile web — is now integrated into its Video Metrix for syndicated digital video measurement.

Separately, Google this week said its YouTube third-party viewability reporting partnerships with Moat, Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify will undergo a “stringent, independent audit” for Media Rating Council accreditation.