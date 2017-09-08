YouTube Brings HDR Support to Galaxy S8, Note 8, Pixel, Other Phones

YouTube mobile app
YouTube is starting to make support for high dynamic range (HDR) video available for a number of mobile devices. The company’s Android app added HDR support for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8, Google’s own Pixel phones, the LG V30 and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium this week, according to a YouTube spokesperson.

“We’ll continue working with partners in mobile industry to bring HDR playback to more devices,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. Support for Samsung’s latest flagship phones was first spotted by Sammobile Friday.

The Google-owned video service officially added support for HDR video in late 2016, allowing content creators to upload videos shot in high-dynamic range. However, the service initially only enabled playback on select TVs and streaming devices with HDR support, including Google’s own Chromecast Ultra streaming adapter.

HDR has been hailed by some as the next big thing in home entertainment, promising a wider range of colors and thus more detailed and vibrant images. Both Netflix and Amazon have both been producing some of their originals in HDR for some time, but the overall number of titles available in HDR is arguably still small.

That’s why YouTube began to outfit its production spaces in New York and Los Angeles with equipment to aid HDR production last year, and also partnered with tool providers like Blackmagic Design to simplify the uploading of HDR videos to YouTube.

