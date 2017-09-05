YouTube Adds Low-Latency Streaming to YouTube Live to Better Compete With Twitch

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent @jank0
YouTube logo light Youtube youtube
Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube introduced some tweaks to its live streaming service Monday morning that are designed to make it easier to use the service for esports live streams — which happens to be the bread and butter of Amazon-owned Twitch. Most importantly, YouTube introduced a new “ultra-low-latency” streaming mode that should take care of those long delays between action in the game and commenters raving about it.

” Enabling ultra low-latency makes it possible to stream video with just a couple seconds of latency, so you’ll be able to answer fan questions and get viewer input during your “Let’s Plays” faster than ever before,” a blog post from Monday morning reads. “It’s easy to set up and doesn’t require any special software or encoders to work.”

YouTube also launched new chat moderation tools to keep the conversation during live streams civilized. And the video service integrated app-based live streaming directly into the main YouTube app on iOS, which should make it easier to stream video game play out of apps supporting such functionality.

YouTube officially launched its live streaming functionality in late 2013, and has since continued to tweak the service to compete both with video game-focused live streaming services like Twitch as well as social live video apps like Periscope. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently revealed that the service’s improvements of its live streaming feature have resulted in viewing times for those streams quadrupling year-over-year.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Digital News from Variety

Loading
ad