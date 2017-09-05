YouTube Adds Low-Latency Streaming to YouTube Live to Better Compete With Twitch

YouTube introduced some tweaks to its live streaming service Monday morning that are designed to make it easier to use the service for esports live streams — which happens to be the bread and butter of Amazon-owned Twitch. Most importantly, YouTube introduced a new “ultra-low-latency” streaming mode that should take care of those long delays between action in the game and commenters raving about it.

” Enabling ultra low-latency makes it possible to stream video with just a couple seconds of latency, so you’ll be able to answer fan questions and get viewer input during your “Let’s Plays” faster than ever before,” a blog post from Monday morning reads. “It’s easy to set up and doesn’t require any special software or encoders to work.”

YouTube also launched new chat moderation tools to keep the conversation during live streams civilized. And the video service integrated app-based live streaming directly into the main YouTube app on iOS, which should make it easier to stream video game play out of apps supporting such functionality.

YouTube officially launched its live streaming functionality in late 2013, and has since continued to tweak the service to compete both with video game-focused live streaming services like Twitch as well as social live video apps like Periscope. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently revealed that the service’s improvements of its live streaming feature have resulted in viewing times for those streams quadrupling year-over-year.