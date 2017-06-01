YouTube Expands E3 Live Coverage to Two Days Under Multiyear Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube is returning to E3 this year, expanding its live-streaming coverage of the game expo to two days — and broadcasting for the first time in 4K Ultra HD — under a multiyear deal with producer Geoff Keighley.

“YouTube Live at E3” will stream live worldwide on Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12, at youtube.com/e3. That’s ahead of the expo itself, which runs June 13-15, 2017, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For the past two years, YouTube has broadcast from E3 on just one day.

YouTube’s E3 coverage, comprising 17 hours total, will include all the major press events and appearances by YouTube gaming creators such as AngryJoe, Ali-A, iJustine, MatPat, Nadeshot and Vikkstar. “YouTube Live at E3” will broadcast from a studio at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live.

“E3 is a huge moment for everyone who plays video games, and YouTube is the biggest video platform for gaming in the world,” said Keighley, who also produces the annual Game Awards.

Added Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s global head of gaming content and partnerships, “E3 is one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming on YouTube, and we’re thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Geoff for ‘Live at E3.’”

“YouTube Live at E3” is set to include live coverage of major press events including Microsoft Xbox’s reveal of “Project Scorpio” and the latest games from Sony PlayStation’s Media Showcase, plus breaking news from Bethesda Softworks and Ubisoft.

YouTube’s new E3 studio will include an expanded area for a live audience, as well as a Creator’s Lounge giving YouTube gaming creators a forum to share thoughts on all the E3 game news. Fans can use the #youtubeE3 hashtag to interact directly with the show.

The broadcast schedule for “YouTube Live at E3,” sponsored by Totino’s Pizza rolls, is as follows:

Sunday, June 11: 9 hours live (from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. PT): Featuring Xbox E3 Briefing and Bethesda’s E3 Showcase from Bethesdaland

9 hours live (from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. PT): Featuring Xbox E3 Briefing and Bethesda’s E3 Showcase from Bethesdaland Monday, June 12: 8 hours live (from noon-11:30 p.m. PT): Featuring PlayStation E3 Media Showcase and Ubisoft’s E3 Press Conference

Keighley and his team have produced “YouTube Live at E3” for the past two years. Last year’s live show, which featured an appearance by Conan O’Brien and a theme song composed by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, generated 7 million views.

This year, Keighley will again host the show as well as produce. Additional talent for “YouTube Live at E3” has yet to be announced.