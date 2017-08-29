YouTube Rolls Out New Desktop Design to Everyone

YouTube is officially rolling out its new desktop design, which the company began testing earlier this year, to all of its users. The Google-owned video site also tweaked its logo to work better with multiple screen sizes.

The new design, which is now available to all YouTube users globally, is supposed to be cleaner and simpler. The design also comes with a dark mode, which swaps out the usual white website background for black for an eye-friendlier experience during nighttime viewing.

And the new website will don a tweaked YouTube logo, which is now led by the play logo. This new logo can work on multiple screens, and be condensed to the play button in cases where there is not enough space to spell out the whole thing, explained YouTube Chief Product Officer Neil Mohan on the YouTube blog Tuesday. “You’ll see the new Logo and Icon roll out across mobile and desktop today, and across all our other apps and services soon,” Mohan said.

The changes to YouTube’s website and logo come after the service tweaked its mobile apps earlier this year — changes that Mohan painted as an effort to bring consistency to a service that has been evolving quite a bit in recent years, with the addition of originals and other premium content as well as dedicated apps for kids and music fans. “When all is said and done, we’ll bring a new level of functionality and a more consistent look across our desktop and mobile experiences,” he wrote.

YouTube showed off some of the recent and new tweaks across mobile and desktop in a video: