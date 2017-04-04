YouTube is heading back to the desert: The video giant will exclusively live-stream the first weekend of Coachella 2017 for the seventh year in a row.

From April 14-16, Coachella’s YouTube channel will carry performances live available for free. The lineup for the music fest this year includes Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, and Gucci Mane. Additional details on the specific artists who will be on the YouTube live streams will be announced later.

On YouTube, viewers will be able to choose from three different live channels as well as a live 360-degree mode that will appear for select performances. The Coachella YouTube channel also will include a video-on-demand hub with highlights and footage from throughout the weekend.

New this year: YouTube will provide a sneak peek inside the famous underground dance-music Yuma tent for the first time. In addition, users will be able to opt-in to get browser alerts when their favorite artists go live.

Fans can also create personalized viewing schedules to feature the live acts they want to see, where livestream channels will automatically change to artists they’ve selected.

The webcast will again be hosted by KCRW music director Jason Bentley and co-host Francesca Fiorentini interviewing from artists and creators around the festival, and backstage in the artist lounge.

Lady Gaga took over as headliner for Coachella, replacing Beyonce, who opted out of the festival because she’s pregnant with twins. However, Beyonce is set to headline Coachella in 2018.

YouTube’s live-stream of 2017 Coachella is sponsored by T-Mobile.